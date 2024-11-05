Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-05

Shahrah-e-Faisal: SBCA starts beautification drive

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

KARACHI: In alignment with directives from the Sindh government, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has initiated a beautification drive aimed at enhancing the facades of buildings along Shahrah-e-Faisal, extending from the FTC building to the airport.

This initiative seeks to uplift the visual appeal of one of Karachi’s busiest thoroughfares, creating a more welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment for both residents and visitors.

Director General SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Sunday visited Shahrah-e-Faisal to review the project’s progress. Accompanied by senior SBCA officials, the Director General evaluated the ongoing painting and structural enhancement work on 24 buildings within the project’s scope.

The beautification efforts are focused on key areas in District Malir and District East, where a significant number of buildings are undergoing facade improvements. In District Malir, 14 buildings have seen 60% of the painting work completed, with decorative lighting installations planned for the upcoming phase to further enhance nighttime visibility and appeal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBCA shahrah e faisal

Comments

200 characters

Shahrah-e-Faisal: SBCA starts beautification drive

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui gas field

Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

Addition of 4 more PSX firms likely: MSCI to announce Nov Index review tomorrow

Read more stories