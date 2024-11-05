Shahrah-e-Faisal: SBCA starts beautification drive

KARACHI: In alignment with directives from the Sindh government, the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has initiated a beautification drive aimed at enhancing the facades of buildings along Shahrah-e-Faisal, extending from the FTC building to the airport.

This initiative seeks to uplift the visual appeal of one of Karachi’s busiest thoroughfares, creating a more welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment for both residents and visitors.

Director General SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi on Sunday visited Shahrah-e-Faisal to review the project’s progress. Accompanied by senior SBCA officials, the Director General evaluated the ongoing painting and structural enhancement work on 24 buildings within the project’s scope.

The beautification efforts are focused on key areas in District Malir and District East, where a significant number of buildings are undergoing facade improvements. In District Malir, 14 buildings have seen 60% of the painting work completed, with decorative lighting installations planned for the upcoming phase to further enhance nighttime visibility and appeal.

