US embassy denies ‘any meeting’ with Imran in jail

Naveed Siddiqui Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

ISLAMABAD: The US Embassy Consular staff confirmed a visit to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi last week but categorically denied any meeting with incarcerated PTI leader Imran Khan.

In response to a query from Business Recorder on Monday, the US embassy spokesperson stated that the visit was a routine matter. The spokesperson clarified that the purpose of the visit was not to meet the jailed PTI leader. In a written response, the spokesperson said, “Consular officers from the US embassy in Islamabad recently visited Adiala Jail to perform consular duties focused on providing services to American citizens.”

He emphasised that the US State Department prioritizes the safety and security of US citizens overseas, including those in detention. The spokesperson further noted that US consular officers regularly visit detention facilities as part of their mission but declined to provide additional details due to privacy and other considerations.

A three-member delegation from the US embassy visited Adiala Jail late last week. According to sources, the delegation was granted consular access to three detained individuals. The meeting with the American citizens, who were arrested under the Foreigners Act, took place in the Additional Superintendent’s office and lasted for one hour.

Jail sources identified the American citizens as Abid Malik, Siddiqa Saeed, and Alex Pleado. The news of the meeting started circulating on social media following a letter written by over 60 Congressmen to US President Joe Biden to put pressure on Pakistan’s government to release Imran Khan from Adiala Jail.

