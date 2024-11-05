Markets Print 2024-11-05
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 04, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.82 278.71 AED 75.26 75.97
EURO 300.45 303.22 SAR 73.52 74.14
GBP 357.66 360.93 INTERBANK 277.70 277.85
JPY 1.80 1.85
=========================================================================
