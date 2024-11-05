Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (November 04, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               276.82   278.71    AED                75.26     75.97
EURO                300.45   303.22    SAR                73.52     74.14
GBP                 357.66   360.93    INTERBANK         277.70    277.85
JPY                                                        1.80      1.85
=========================================================================

