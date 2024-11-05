Markets Print 2024-11-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 91,938.01
High: 92,159.08
Low: 91,395.35
Net Change: 1078.16
Volume (000): 311,381
Value (000): 23,912,537
Makt Cap (000) 2,830,332,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,440.89
NET CH (+) 355.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 10,176.26
NET CH (+) 467.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,024.89
NET CH (-) 134.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,594.66
NET CH (+) 312.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,939.12
NET CH (+) 7.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,657.04
NET CH (+) 264.18
------------------------------------
As on: 04-November-2024
====================================
