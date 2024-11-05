Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-05

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 04, 2024). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 04, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 91,938.01
High:                      92,159.08
Low:                       91,395.35
Net Change:                  1078.16
Volume (000):                311,381
Value (000):              23,912,537
Makt Cap (000)         2,830,332,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 18,440.89
NET CH                    (+) 355.14
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 10,176.26
NET CH                    (+) 467.64
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 25,024.89
NET CH                    (-) 134.19
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 15,594.66
NET CH                    (+) 312.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,939.12
NET CH                      (+) 7.39
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,657.04
NET CH                    (+) 264.18
------------------------------------
As on:              04-November-2024
====================================

Comments

200 characters

