KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (November 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 91,938.01 High: 92,159.08 Low: 91,395.35 Net Change: 1078.16 Volume (000): 311,381 Value (000): 23,912,537 Makt Cap (000) 2,830,332,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,440.89 NET CH (+) 355.14 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 10,176.26 NET CH (+) 467.64 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,024.89 NET CH (-) 134.19 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,594.66 NET CH (+) 312.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,939.12 NET CH (+) 7.39 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,657.04 NET CH (+) 264.18 ------------------------------------ As on: 04-November-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024