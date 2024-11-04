Futures spread up 20bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 20bps to 9.27 percent on the last day of the outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 62.8 percent to 123.42 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 332.10 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 49.9 percent to Rs 7.56 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 15.09 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024