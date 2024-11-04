SOT Events 2024 concludes in Karachi: Alumni of Beaconhouse School honoured with awards

KARACHI: Alumni of Beaconhouse School were honoured with awards in various categories for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to their fields on the second day of the two-day SOT Events, Edition XVII, organised by Beaconhouse at a local hotel on Sunday.

The Beaconhouse Old Students Society (BOSS) Alumni Awards were presented by Shahid Afridi, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Shabbar Zaidi, and other distinguished personalities.

This year’s event, titled ‘Guardians of the Future: Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI’, is a future-oriented two-day event.

The day two featured a wide array of discussion topics, including social issues, health, wellbeing, gender, diversity, climate change, fashion, education, and cyber safety.

SOT 2024 featured over 30 thought-provoking sessions across two days, with more than 100 influential speakers. Among them were social media influencers like Mooro and Faiza Saleem; media personalities Tina Sani and Sanam Saeed; distinguished educationists Dr. Sohail Naqvi and Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra; renowned journalists Wusat Ullah Khan and Amber Rahim Shamsi; celebrated athletes Haider Ali and Faiqa Riaz; and IT experts Dr. Basit Riaz Sheikh and Jazib Zahir, among many others. An immersive science exhibition, developed with MagnifiScience, was also part of SOT this year.

Speaking about the event, Kasim Kasuri, Chair SOT Events and CEO Beaconhouse School System, said, “As we navigate shifts in AI, the core theme of SOT, Guardians of the Future, takes on new meaning.

AI is altering every aspect of our lives and it’s important for us, as individuals and communities, to step up as guardians - mentors, leaders, and advocates shaping a future that’s both inclusive and forward-thinking. At SOT, we’re here to explore how we can thoughtfully integrate AI into our lives, ensuring that future generations inherit a world enriched with technology but also rooted in human values.”

SOT is a free and open to the public event series that started in 2000 and is organised by Beaconhouse as part of its social responsibility. SOT conferences have featured over 1,000 thought leaders and change-makers from across the world, including heads of state, prime ministers, heads of major global organisations, and other distinguished figures.

