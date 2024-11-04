AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-04

SOT Events 2024 concludes in Karachi: Alumni of Beaconhouse School honoured with awards

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

KARACHI: Alumni of Beaconhouse School were honoured with awards in various categories for their outstanding achievements and significant contributions to their fields on the second day of the two-day SOT Events, Edition XVII, organised by Beaconhouse at a local hotel on Sunday.

The Beaconhouse Old Students Society (BOSS) Alumni Awards were presented by Shahid Afridi, Dr. Amjad Saqib, Shabbar Zaidi, and other distinguished personalities.

This year’s event, titled ‘Guardians of the Future: Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI’, is a future-oriented two-day event.

The day two featured a wide array of discussion topics, including social issues, health, wellbeing, gender, diversity, climate change, fashion, education, and cyber safety.

SOT 2024 featured over 30 thought-provoking sessions across two days, with more than 100 influential speakers. Among them were social media influencers like Mooro and Faiza Saleem; media personalities Tina Sani and Sanam Saeed; distinguished educationists Dr. Sohail Naqvi and Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra; renowned journalists Wusat Ullah Khan and Amber Rahim Shamsi; celebrated athletes Haider Ali and Faiqa Riaz; and IT experts Dr. Basit Riaz Sheikh and Jazib Zahir, among many others. An immersive science exhibition, developed with MagnifiScience, was also part of SOT this year.

Speaking about the event, Kasim Kasuri, Chair SOT Events and CEO Beaconhouse School System, said, “As we navigate shifts in AI, the core theme of SOT, Guardians of the Future, takes on new meaning.

AI is altering every aspect of our lives and it’s important for us, as individuals and communities, to step up as guardians - mentors, leaders, and advocates shaping a future that’s both inclusive and forward-thinking. At SOT, we’re here to explore how we can thoughtfully integrate AI into our lives, ensuring that future generations inherit a world enriched with technology but also rooted in human values.”

SOT is a free and open to the public event series that started in 2000 and is organised by Beaconhouse as part of its social responsibility. SOT conferences have featured over 1,000 thought leaders and change-makers from across the world, including heads of state, prime ministers, heads of major global organisations, and other distinguished figures.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

shabbar zaidi Beaconhouse School Dr. Amjad Saqib SOT Events 2024

Comments

200 characters

SOT Events 2024 concludes in Karachi: Alumni of Beaconhouse School honoured with awards

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

US election 2024 outcome uncertain in seven key states

Imran, Nawaz summoned by Election Commission

Grenade attack wounds several in IIOJK

Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone

Punjab police recover missing counsel for IK

PCGA reveals significant cotton output decline YoY

Govt shuts primary schools in Lahore over record pollution

Read more stories