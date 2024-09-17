Govt removing all barriers to foreign investment: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the government is removing all obstacles in the way of foreign investment in the country.

He was talking to Chairman of the globally renowned petroleum company Gunvor Group Torbjorn Tornqvist and Regional Vice President of Total Energies Mehmet Celepoglu, who called on him here at his office, said a statement of the PM Office.

During the meeting, the prime minister said that Pakistan’s economy is stabilising and moving towards development.

He highlighted that swift reforms are being made to increase investment and business activities in the country and emphasized the continuation of the positive outcomes of prudent economic and business policies.

“The Chairman of Gunvor Group expressed a strong interest in investing in Pakistan’s petroleum sector,” according to the statement.

The prime minister was briefed that Gunvor Group has already signed an agreement to acquire 50 percent of Total Parco’s shares in Pakistan.

The prime minister instructed the relevant authorities to provide every possible facility to Gunvor Group for its investment in Pakistan.

