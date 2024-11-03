AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-03

Italian envoy shows interest in livestock, dairy projects

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday held a meeting with Italian ambassador to Pakistan Marilina Armellin during which matters of mutual interest and prospects of enhancing trade ties and business opportunities came under discussion.

During the meeting, Italian envoy lauded the peoples-friendly projects initiated by Punjab government. She said that she is great admirer of Lahore’s hospitality. She said that Italy wanted to promote cultivation of olive in Chakwal area and also wanted invest in livestock and dairy projects.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Italian ambassador also discussed to strengthen cooperation in various sectors including tourism, textile, leather, marble and carpets. Both agreed to exchange cultural troupe between the two-friendly countries.

Maryam Nawaz said that Pakistan wanted to enhance cooperation in all sectors with Italy. She said that government will extend full facilitation to Italian investors who wanted to invest in Pakistan. She said that Punjab government wanted to strengthen Italian cooperation in various field.

Maryam Nawaz said that Italy should simply work visa procedure and smooth functioning of trade commission which played vital role to strengthen relations between the two countries.

Italian envoy assured that Italian government will adopt comprehensive policy to ease work visa process while cooperation in tourism, culture and in trade.

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists’ said, “Cruelty and violence against journalists who raise the voice of truth should stop; violence against journalists is condemnable in every country, including Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.” She said, “Freedom of press with a sense of responsibility is the basis of democracy. It is very important to have a free press for a strong democratic society. Journalists are defenders of social justice and voice of people. As the Chief Minister, I am guarantor and advocate of freedom of press.”

