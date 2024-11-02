Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, while addressing a news conference, on Friday, said that Qatar will invest $3 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan.

He said Qatar had expressed willingness to invest in the fields of trade, culture, and others, following a successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement came after PM Shehbaz returned to the country after concluding his two-day official visit to Doha.

The information minister referred PM Shehbaz’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh.

The Saudi Arabia has increased investment from $2.2 to $2.8 billion after the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), he said, adding the additional investment of $600 million will make a positive impact on the national economy.

The Saudi investment will be made in diverse fields, including minerals, energy, agriculture, livestock, IT, human resources and skill development, the minister said.

There was also a significant progress seen in terms of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar during the premier’s visit where he was given a cordial and warm welcome by top leaders in Doha, Tarar said.

“PM Shehbaz had met Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and business delegations there. They agreed on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, including investment, trade, culture, and others.”

He added that the Qatari leadership had honoured the premier by hosting a Pakistan-specific art and culture exhibition — referring to the “MANZAR” exhibition in Doha jointly inaugurated by PM Shehbaz and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the National Museum of Qatar and organised by the Art Mill Museum.

