AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-02

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Naveed Siddiqui Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, while addressing a news conference, on Friday, said that Qatar will invest $3 billion in diverse sectors of Pakistan.

He said Qatar had expressed willingness to invest in the fields of trade, culture, and others, following a successful visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The announcement came after PM Shehbaz returned to the country after concluding his two-day official visit to Doha.

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

The information minister referred PM Shehbaz’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh.

The Saudi Arabia has increased investment from $2.2 to $2.8 billion after the signing of 34 memorandums of understanding (MoUs), he said, adding the additional investment of $600 million will make a positive impact on the national economy.

The Saudi investment will be made in diverse fields, including minerals, energy, agriculture, livestock, IT, human resources and skill development, the minister said.

There was also a significant progress seen in terms of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Qatar during the premier’s visit where he was given a cordial and warm welcome by top leaders in Doha, Tarar said.

“PM Shehbaz had met Qatari emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and business delegations there. They agreed on enhancing cooperation in multiple sectors, including investment, trade, culture, and others.”

He added that the Qatari leadership had honoured the premier by hosting a Pakistan-specific art and culture exhibition — referring to the “MANZAR” exhibition in Doha jointly inaugurated by PM Shehbaz and Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani at the National Museum of Qatar and organised by the Art Mill Museum.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Qatar KSA investments Information Minister PM Shehbaz Sharif Attaullah Tarar MBS Pakistan Qatar ties National Museum of Qatar

Comments

200 characters

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories