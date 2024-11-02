AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Nov 02, 2024

Business & Finance

Punjab govt focusing on alternate energy sector, industrialisation: minister

Published 02 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab’s Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Ch Shafi Hussain has said that alternate energy sector and industrialisation are the prime areas of focus for the Punjab government.

“Agreement with the Chinese group has been finalised for the manufacturing of solar panels in Punjab while the negotiations with Austria are also well on the way to build small hydel projects in Pakistan,” the minister sated during a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry gave a detailed overview of the ongoing business situation and shared various solutions. Former LCCI presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian, former senior vice president Ali Hussam Asghar and former vice president Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion in the presence of Executive Committee Members.

The minister said that his role as an industrialist offers him unique insights into business concerns, vowing to support and elevate the industrial sector through impactful and sustainable initiatives.

He threw light on the significant ongoing projects such as the Punjab’s largest industrial estate FIEDMC where infrastructure developments, including perimeter wall construction and telecommunication improvements are underway. “I have submitted a request to the Prime Minister to establish a railway station within the estate to streamline goods transportation, benefitting local manufacturers.”

The minister shared further plans to drive energy efficiency and reduce operational costs for Punjab’s industries. He said that a 30 MW solar power plant is being installed to provide affordable electricity to the Faisalabad Industrial Estate.

He also expressed views about a new partnership with a Chinese company to manufacture solar panels locally to reduce reliance on imports and boosting the local green energy sector. Citing India’s impressive solar panel export figures, he expressed optimism that Punjab’s solar manufacturing could similarly contribute to the economy.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad underscored Punjab’s crucial role in Pakistan’s GDP, contributing over 50%. He said that rising production costs in Punjab affect the entire country’s industrial sector. He said that escalating gas, electricity and fuel prices, high policy rates and manufacturing charges that severely impacting operational budgets.



