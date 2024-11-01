AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
2024-11-01

Six T20I players to undergo camp in Karachi

Recorder Report Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 07:33am

LAHORE: Six members of the Pakistan T20I squad for Australia series will undergo a camp at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from November 2 to 6.

The three-match T20I series between hosts Australia and Pakistan will take place from November 14 to 18. Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Omair Bin Yousaf, Sahibzada Farhan, Sufiyan Moqim and Usman Khan will take part in the camp and will assemble on Friday evening.

Coach Saeed Bin Nasir will head the five-day camp where the players are scheduled to take part in training sessions. At the conclusion of the camp, the players will disperse to their cities before departing to Australia on 10th November.

Moreover, three cricketers have been fined for breaching the ‘PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel.’

Bahawalpur Region’s Mohammad Sheharyar has been fined 35 per cent of his match-fee in the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium. Rawalpindi Region’s Jahandad Khan has been fined 75-per cent of match fee for a level 2 breach of the PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

Lahore Region Blues’ Imran Butt has been fined 80 per cent of his match fees for breaching the two codes of PCB’s Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-round match against Dera Murad Jamali Region at the Saeed Sports City Bedian in Lahore.

