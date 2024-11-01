‘Govt’s desire to trade with India is positive’

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government’s desire to trade with India is positive and encouraging.

He said opening trade with India should not be delayed as it will solve many problems confronting Pakistan. He said that PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif has long wished for better trade ties with India.

At a recent SCO conference, Nawaz Sharif made an encouraging statement about relations with India. Now, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s statement in favour of trade with neighbours is also encouraging.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that due to the tensions between Pakistan and India, the SAARC organisation is also inactive, and Pakistan’s development process is also facing difficulties.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that South Asia is one of the least linked regions in the world, which is the root of many problems.

Many countries have resolved their disputes with their neighbours through dialogue, so Pakistan and India should do the same so that the development process of both countries can be accelerated and the people of both countries can get some relief.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that trade can be essential to bring states closer and reduce tensions and conflicts. Still, the biggest obstacle to broader regional trade is India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.

However, if Pakistan and India improve their trade relations, they can develop every sector of the economy. Pakistan’s current ruling party has always sought better trade relations with India.

The prime minister and the foreign minister have expressed their desire to improve trade relations with India, and the finance minister has also indicated this in Washington.

Pakistan should start trade with China, India, Afghanistan, Iran, and all other regional states so that it can access new markets, he added.

