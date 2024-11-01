AGL 37.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.18%)
AIRLINK 121.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.14%)
BOP 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.37%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
DFML 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
DGKC 84.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
FCCL 32.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 65.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.38%)
FFL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.79%)
HUBC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 13.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
KOSM 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.54%)
MLCF 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 60.42 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.28%)
OGDC 172.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PAEL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 142.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.43%)
PRL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
PTC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.61%)
SEARL 64.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TPLP 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
TREET 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.04%)
TRG 50.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.22%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,491 Increased By 8.3 (0.09%)
BR30 28,348 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 88,984 Increased By 17.4 (0.02%)
KSE30 27,724 Decreased By -103.1 (-0.37%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

Punjab Roads Safety Authority: Punjab cabinet accords its approval to establishment

Muhammad Saleem Published 01 Nov, 2024 08:26am

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here Thursday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval for the establishment of the Punjab Roads Safety Authority (PRSA) which will undertake measures for roads safety, vehicular safety and driving training schools.

The PRSA will undertake measures for ensuring standardization of roads. The PRSA will also establish standard vehicular testing laboratories. A motor transport agency will also be established under the supervision of PRSA.

The cabinet was informed that death ratio of persons during traffic accidents in Punjab on a daily basis is 10-percent. The Minister Transport will head the 14-member special committee of PRSA.

The Chief Minister directed to rehabilitate Gurdawaras and other minorities’ religious places across Punjab including those at Rawalpindi. Approval to enhance grant of Artists Khidmat Cards for the actors was approved and principal decision was made to enhance assistance grant of actors. The CM also sought a comprehensive plan for the well- being of actors’ community. It was decided in-principle to hand over authority of Lahore Arts Council Endowment Fund Board to the Minister Information. The CM Punjab also inquired after the health of ailing actor Shafqat Cheema.

The cabinet also granted approval to the Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2024. The CM directed to formulate a foolproof system to ensure timely payment of the arrears of media. Approval to resolve issues of sewerage system of various cities of the province was granted and CM Punjab sought a plan in this regard.

The Chief Minister awarded certificate of merit to five Deputy Commissioners on showing excellent performance on “KPIs”. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar stood first, Deputy Commissioner Murree Zaheer ul Hassan Sherazi stood second, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid stood 3rd, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameer Bedaar stood 4th and Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Sadia Mehr stood 5th. The Deputy Commissioners were also awarded two months honorary salary on showing excellent performance on KPIs.

The cabinet granted conditional approval of all cases of LDA within one year. Construction of protective embankments to prevent river erosion was approved. Conditional approval was granted for allotment of land to eye centre for treatment of eye cancer and other eye diseases in Punjab.

The cabinet approved to include International Standard Squash Facility Scheme at Lahore Garrison Green in the annual development program. Approval worth Rs 20 million grant-in-aid for Pakistan Blind Cricket Council was granted for the T20 World Cup for Blind. It was approved to increase reward for the arrest of most wanted and dangerous criminals and accused. It was approved to grant Rs. 210 million funds for the Chief Minister Punjab Climate Leadership Development Internship Program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab cabinet Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Punjab Roads Safety Authority

Comments

200 characters

Punjab Roads Safety Authority: Punjab cabinet accords its approval to establishment

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

At least 4 including children killed in Mastung explosion

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut Pakistan’s GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Read more stories