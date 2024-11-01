Punjab Roads Safety Authority: Punjab cabinet accords its approval to establishment

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet, which met here Thursday with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the chair, accorded approval for the establishment of the Punjab Roads Safety Authority (PRSA) which will undertake measures for roads safety, vehicular safety and driving training schools.

The PRSA will undertake measures for ensuring standardization of roads. The PRSA will also establish standard vehicular testing laboratories. A motor transport agency will also be established under the supervision of PRSA.

The cabinet was informed that death ratio of persons during traffic accidents in Punjab on a daily basis is 10-percent. The Minister Transport will head the 14-member special committee of PRSA.

The Chief Minister directed to rehabilitate Gurdawaras and other minorities’ religious places across Punjab including those at Rawalpindi. Approval to enhance grant of Artists Khidmat Cards for the actors was approved and principal decision was made to enhance assistance grant of actors. The CM also sought a comprehensive plan for the well- being of actors’ community. It was decided in-principle to hand over authority of Lahore Arts Council Endowment Fund Board to the Minister Information. The CM Punjab also inquired after the health of ailing actor Shafqat Cheema.

The cabinet also granted approval to the Punjab Government Advertisement Policy 2024. The CM directed to formulate a foolproof system to ensure timely payment of the arrears of media. Approval to resolve issues of sewerage system of various cities of the province was granted and CM Punjab sought a plan in this regard.

The Chief Minister awarded certificate of merit to five Deputy Commissioners on showing excellent performance on “KPIs”. Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar stood first, Deputy Commissioner Murree Zaheer ul Hassan Sherazi stood second, Deputy Commissioner Mianwali Khalid stood 3rd, Deputy Commissioner Layyah Ameer Bedaar stood 4th and Deputy Commissioner Pakpattan Sadia Mehr stood 5th. The Deputy Commissioners were also awarded two months honorary salary on showing excellent performance on KPIs.

The cabinet granted conditional approval of all cases of LDA within one year. Construction of protective embankments to prevent river erosion was approved. Conditional approval was granted for allotment of land to eye centre for treatment of eye cancer and other eye diseases in Punjab.

The cabinet approved to include International Standard Squash Facility Scheme at Lahore Garrison Green in the annual development program. Approval worth Rs 20 million grant-in-aid for Pakistan Blind Cricket Council was granted for the T20 World Cup for Blind. It was approved to increase reward for the arrest of most wanted and dangerous criminals and accused. It was approved to grant Rs. 210 million funds for the Chief Minister Punjab Climate Leadership Development Internship Program.

