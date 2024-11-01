AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024
Markets Print 2024-11-01

China stocks higher as manufacturing activity returns to growth

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended slightly higher on Thursday, led by property shares, as the country’s manufacturing activities returned to growth in October, while traders await a key leadership meeting for details on more potential stimulus. Hong Kong shares closed down.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed roughly flat, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng index edged down 0.1%.

China’s manufacturing activity in October expanded for the first time in six months, an official factory survey showed.

“I expect the economic momentum to improve moderately in Q4 as monetary and fiscal policies loosened,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management.

“We will find out more hints from Beijing on the policy outlook after the US election.” Property shares led the gains in both onshore and offshore markets, up 3.2% and 1.4%, respectively.

Investor sentiment towards China’s equity market has cooled since mid-October, following a sharp rally in late September. Market focus is now on next week’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) meeting and the US election.

“China onshore mutual fund investors think it’s difficult to set up a huge size fiscal stimulus target which will break deficit in short term,” UBS analysts said in a note to investors.

In the NPCSC next week, the sustainability and transparency of fiscal policy will be more important to sustain the upward equity market trend, the analysts from UBS said, adding that investors think more meaningful fiscal policy should be released at the Central Economic Work Conference in December.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that China had told its automakers to halt big investment in European countries that support extra tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles.

China stocks CSI300 Index NPCSC

