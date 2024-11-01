AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,483 Decreased By -118.3 (-1.23%)
BR30 28,371 Decreased By -202.1 (-0.71%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-01

IHC allows plea challenging Rule 265 of Jail Rules

Terence J Sigamony Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:51am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) allowed a petition challenging Rule 265 of the Jail Rules, which imposes a ban on political discussions by the prisoners.

A single bench of Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, on Thursday, announced the verdict which he had reserved earlier after hearing the arguments of both sides.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sher Afzal Marwat filed the petition praying for Rule 265 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, adopted by the Province of Punjab, to be declared ultra vires for placing a blanket ban on political discussions by the prisoners during their meetings with their visitors.

The written order noted, “The underlined language in Rule 265 of the Pakistan Prison Rules, 1978, appearing in paragraph 1 is declared ultra vires.”

It added that the occasion for this petition arose when the jail authorities invoked Rule 265 in defence of contempt petitions filed earlier upon violation of the orders of this Court in earlier writ petitions seeking directions to the prison authorities to let the petitioners meet Imran Khan at the prison.

The Rule 265 says; “Superior class prisoners shall be allowed to write one letter and have one interview weekly. Both the letter and interview are interchangeable. On urgent occasions such as death or serious illness in a prisoner’s family, this rule may be relaxed at the discretion of the Superintendent. The number of persons who may visit a prisoner at any given time should be limited to six. The discussion of political matters shall not be allowed at these interviews. The subject matter of all letters shall be strictly limited to private affairs and shall not contain any reference to prison administration and discipline, other prisoners or politics. Publications of matters discussed at interview or of the substance of letters received from prisoners shall entail the withdrawal or curtailment of this privilege.”

The IHC bench mentioned in its judgment that despite notice of almost three months, the Punjab Government did not file a reply. Per the order dated 14.06.2024, read with the order dated 06.09.2024 (the contents whereof may be read as integral part of this judgment), the judgment was reserved when three months after notice the Punjab Government turned up on 06.09.2024 without a reply and tendered a hyper-technical objection centred only on the allegedly wrong description of the agency through which the Government of Punjab was to be served with the process of this Court. The judgment was therefore reserved on that date, finding the Punjab Government rather reticent in coming forward in defence of Rule 265.

It further said that Section 59 of the Prisons Act confers rules-making power on the Provincial Government, providing that “[T]he Provincial Government may make Rules consistent with this Act”. However, no provision in the Prisons Act can be found that either prohibits political discussions between a prisoner and his visitors or that permits a blanket ban over any specific content of the conversation between a prisoner and his visitors or the letters written by a prisoner.

Justice Ishaq said, “This Court has not been persuaded by the respondents that an implied power exists to ban political discussions, for such an implication must be rooted in some express provision of the Act regulating the content of communications and cannot be just plucked out of the Act that says nothing of the kind. The sweeping counter-argument that political discussions can disrupt discipline in the prisons is just empty rhetoric, and deserves no more respect than arguments premised on the hackneyed expressions of “national security concerns” used often as the mask for repressive measures.”

“We cannot let the doctrine of implied powers go haywire, for then a ban on prisoners being fed well to prevent them acquiring enough strength to overpower a prison officer would also be a logical equivalent for such exercise of implied power without sanction there for under the parent statute,” maintained the judge.

He added, “Therefore, finding no sanction under the Act under which Rule 265 is made, I find the blanket ban on political discussions and on letters with references to political matters to be ultra vires the Prisons Act, 1894.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Islamabad High Court PTI Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan Sher Afzal Marwat

Comments

200 characters

IHC allows plea challenging Rule 265 of Jail Rules

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Registered persons’ data, profiles: Taxmen granted real-time access for assessment

Rs103bn shortfall: FBR collects Rs877bn in October

Five-year CPEC development plan: Ahsan calls for involving all provinces

Climate change could cut GDP by 21.1pc by 2070: ADB

Alarming surge in Wild Poliovirus Type-1: Govts to jointly review, monitor situation

PM holds trade, investment talks with Qatar’s emir, counterpart

Sindh govt jobs: SC strikes down 15-year age relief

Capital realtors slam property valuation hike

Release of Imran: 160 MPs say concerned at US lawmakers’ ‘intervention’

Read more stories