KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Thursday (October 31, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 276.87 278.78 AED 75.27 75.97 EURO 299.18 301.94 SAR 73.52 74.15 GBP 358.00 361.23 INTERBANK 277.70 277.85 JPY 1.79 1.84 =========================================================================

