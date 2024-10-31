Copper heads for monthly decline as China stimulus disappoints

Copper prices on Thursday were set for a monthly fall, weighed down by disappointment over the scale and lack of details on the stimulus measures announced so far by top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $9,553 per metric ton by 0740 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 0.2% at 76,540 yuan ($10,748.79) a ton.

On a monthly basis, LME copper was down 3% and SHFE copper was 2.9% lower.

Prices surged in late September after a US interest rate cut and as China unveiled a series of economic support programmes.

However, the scale of the stimulus measures and lack of details have disappointed market participants.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election, due on Nov. 5, has kept some traders and investors on the sidelines.

China’s top legislative body will meet from Nov. 4-8, where market participants hope Beijing will announce more measures for its economy.

Copper rebounds on revived hope for large fiscal stimulus in China

Lending some support to metals prices on Thursday, data showed that manufacturing activity in China expanded in October, for the first time in six months, indicating the stimulus measures are helping the battered economy turn a corner.

“It’s good news for sure, but (prices) are being over-shadowed by government policy,” said a trader. LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,626.50, zinc edged up 0.6% at $3,103.50, tin climbed 1.2% to $31,335, while lead eased 0.1% to $2,002.50 and nickel increased 0.1% to $15,830.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.5% to 20,710 yuan a ton, nickel declined 0.4% to 123,840 yuan, zinc edged up 0.8% at 25,275 yuan, tin was nearly flat at 255,460 yuan, while lead eased 0.1% to 16,620 yuan.