AGL 38.15 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.42%)
AIRLINK 121.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.09%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
DCL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
DFML 40.89 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.54%)
DGKC 84.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.33%)
FCCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.31%)
FFBL 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.5%)
FFL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.08%)
HUBC 103.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.12%)
KEL 4.43 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.24%)
KOSM 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.25%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.09%)
NBP 60.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.76 (-7.32%)
OGDC 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.89%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.72%)
PPL 141.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.71%)
PRL 22.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
PTC 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.45%)
SEARL 64.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.21%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2%)
TOMCL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-3.82%)
TPLP 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 51.75 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (4.12%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.72%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 9,492 Decreased By -109.3 (-1.14%)
BR30 28,411 Decreased By -162.1 (-0.57%)
KSE100 88,967 Decreased By -1319.8 (-1.46%)
KSE30 27,827 Decreased By -515.9 (-1.82%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper heads for monthly decline as China stimulus disappoints

Reuters Published 31 Oct, 2024 02:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices on Thursday were set for a monthly fall, weighed down by disappointment over the scale and lack of details on the stimulus measures announced so far by top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $9,553 per metric ton by 0740 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 0.2% at 76,540 yuan ($10,748.79) a ton.

On a monthly basis, LME copper was down 3% and SHFE copper was 2.9% lower.

Prices surged in late September after a US interest rate cut and as China unveiled a series of economic support programmes.

However, the scale of the stimulus measures and lack of details have disappointed market participants.

Moreover, the uncertainty surrounding the US presidential election, due on Nov. 5, has kept some traders and investors on the sidelines.

China’s top legislative body will meet from Nov. 4-8, where market participants hope Beijing will announce more measures for its economy.

Copper rebounds on revived hope for large fiscal stimulus in China

Lending some support to metals prices on Thursday, data showed that manufacturing activity in China expanded in October, for the first time in six months, indicating the stimulus measures are helping the battered economy turn a corner.

“It’s good news for sure, but (prices) are being over-shadowed by government policy,” said a trader. LME aluminium rose 0.4% to $2,626.50, zinc edged up 0.6% at $3,103.50, tin climbed 1.2% to $31,335, while lead eased 0.1% to $2,002.50 and nickel increased 0.1% to $15,830.

SHFE aluminium fell 0.5% to 20,710 yuan a ton, nickel declined 0.4% to 123,840 yuan, zinc edged up 0.8% at 25,275 yuan, tin was nearly flat at 255,460 yuan, while lead eased 0.1% to 16,620 yuan.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper heads for monthly decline as China stimulus disappoints

PM Shehbaz, Qatari PM Al-Thani discuss global, regional issues

Govt posts a rare budget surplus of Rs1.7tn in Q1FY25

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

HUBCO plans to install EV charging network across Pakistan

Canada-India tensions could escalate cyber threats, hinder immigration

Oil prices rise on optimism over solid US fuel demand

Trouble in textile: Janana De Malucho shuts operations amid rising costs, cotton shortage

LSM negativity falls to 0.19pc: C/A surplus drops to $98m in Q1

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Read more stories