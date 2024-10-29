Copper rebounds on revived hope for large fiscal stimulus in China

LONDON: Copper prices bounced on Tuesday after a Reuters report gave investors renewed hope that top metals consumer China will unleash a large fiscal stimulus package.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.8% to $9,621 per metric ton by 1045 GMT.

LME copper was in the red and spiked higher after Reuters reported that China is considering approving next week the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy.

“The market has been waiting for an announcement of the fiscal stimulus and it does look like a big number in the Reuters report,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

“That raises hope and helps with market sentiment.”

The Reuters report said the package includes 6 trillion yuan to address local government debt risks and 4 trillion for idle land and property purchases.

“I don’t think anyone knows the specific numbers yet, but if they announce a large package, it’s probably an indication of their determination to really underpin the economy,” Fu said.

Copper prices slip

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 0.2% at 76,500 yuan ($10,711.14) a ton before the Reuters report was published.

The report said the package is expected to be approved by China’s top legislative body on the last day of a meeting to be held from Nov. 4-8.

Copper demand has been hurt by slowing growth globally, especially in China, although some consumption sectors have been strong, such as solar and wind energy.

“Although everyone keeps talking about copper concentrate shortage next year, it still is an issue of smelter over- capacity worldwide. Demand is sluggish longer term,” said a trader, expecting $10,500 as a potential peak price in 2025.

Among other metals, LME aluminium gained 1% to $2,673 a ton, zinc added 0.6% at $3,157.50. Nickel was little changed at $16,020, lead eased 1.1% to $2,009 and tin dipped 0.3% to $31,335.