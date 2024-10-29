AGL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.67%)
AIRLINK 125.39 Decreased By ▼ -7.62 (-5.73%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
DFML 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.42%)
DGKC 87.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.56%)
FCCL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
FFBL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.25%)
FFL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
HUBC 105.55 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (1.98%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.86%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.91%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
MLCF 38.88 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.67%)
NBP 69.50 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.66%)
OGDC 175.90 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.03%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PIBTL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 139.75 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.61%)
PRL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.39%)
PTC 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.65%)
SEARL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.35%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 36.95 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (6.15%)
TPLP 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.99%)
TRG 49.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.74%)
UNITY 27.75 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.91%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 9,696 Increased By 60.3 (0.63%)
BR30 28,884 Increased By 263.7 (0.92%)
KSE100 90,864 Increased By 668.6 (0.74%)
KSE30 28,555 Increased By 128.3 (0.45%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper rebounds on revived hope for large fiscal stimulus in China

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 04:35pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices bounced on Tuesday after a Reuters report gave investors renewed hope that top metals consumer China will unleash a large fiscal stimulus package.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.8% to $9,621 per metric ton by 1045 GMT.

LME copper was in the red and spiked higher after Reuters reported that China is considering approving next week the issuance of over 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) in extra debt in the next few years to revive its fragile economy.

“The market has been waiting for an announcement of the fiscal stimulus and it does look like a big number in the Reuters report,” said Amelia Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

“That raises hope and helps with market sentiment.”

The Reuters report said the package includes 6 trillion yuan to address local government debt risks and 4 trillion for idle land and property purchases.

“I don’t think anyone knows the specific numbers yet, but if they announce a large package, it’s probably an indication of their determination to really underpin the economy,” Fu said.

Copper prices slip

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed down 0.2% at 76,500 yuan ($10,711.14) a ton before the Reuters report was published.

The report said the package is expected to be approved by China’s top legislative body on the last day of a meeting to be held from Nov. 4-8.

Copper demand has been hurt by slowing growth globally, especially in China, although some consumption sectors have been strong, such as solar and wind energy.

“Although everyone keeps talking about copper concentrate shortage next year, it still is an issue of smelter over- capacity worldwide. Demand is sluggish longer term,” said a trader, expecting $10,500 as a potential peak price in 2025.

Among other metals, LME aluminium gained 1% to $2,673 a ton, zinc added 0.6% at $3,157.50. Nickel was little changed at $16,020, lead eased 1.1% to $2,009 and tin dipped 0.3% to $31,335.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper rebounds on revived hope for large fiscal stimulus in China

Five killed in attack on dam construction site in Balochistan’s Panjgur

Stock rally continues at PSX as KSE-100 settles at new all-time high of 90,864

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike kills dozens in north Gaza town, Gaza health ministry says

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Pakistan’s textile exporter slashes production amid cotton shortage, rising costs

Oil prices climb as US reserve bid lends support

Two policemen killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Read more stories