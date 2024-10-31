AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
AIRLINK 124.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-1.09%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.44%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
DCL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.9%)
DFML 40.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.03 (-4.8%)
DGKC 85.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.21 (-2.51%)
FCCL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
FFBL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
FFL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.42%)
HUBC 103.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 13.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.28%)
KEL 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.52%)
KOSM 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-6.14%)
MLCF 38.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.49%)
NBP 65.01 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-6.46%)
OGDC 173.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
PAEL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.29%)
PPL 142.70 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.11%)
PRL 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.69%)
PTC 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
SEARL 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -3.65 (-5.29%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.52%)
TREET 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 49.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
UNITY 26.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-5.77%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,601 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 28,573 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 90,287 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 28,343 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 31, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-31

BOP announces remarkable growth of 58pc in PBT in 9M24

Press Release Published October 31, 2024 Updated October 31, 2024 07:29am

LAHORE: The Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab convened on Wednesday, to review and approve the unaudited financial statements for the first nine months ending September 30, 2024.

During the review of the Bank’s performance for the period, the Board expressed its satisfaction with the overall growth across all areas of operations. The Board also commended the Bank’s management for achieving an impressive 58 percent growth in profit before tax compared to the same period last year.

In the first nine months of 2024, the Bank recorded a profit before tax of Rs. 14.10 billion, compared to Rs. 8.94 billion in the same period of 2023, reflecting remarkable growth of 58%. Non-markup/interest income rose significantly to Rs 15.74 billion, an 80 percent increase from Rs 8.77 billion in the corresponding period last year.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) improved to Rs 29.24 billion, while non-markup expenses stood at Rs 34.36 billion. Earnings per Share (EPS) also increased to Rs 2.42 per share, up from Rs 1.83 per share during the same period in 2023.

As of September 30, 2024, the Bank’s total assets stood at Rs 2,136 billion, compared to Rs 2,259 billion as of September 30, 2023. Deposits increased to Rs 1,574 billion from Rs 1,393 billion in the same period last year.

Investments and lending to financial institutions rose to Rs 1,224 billion, while gross advances amounted to Rs 682 billion. The Bank’s equity improved to Rs 84 billion, marking a 13 percent increase from Rs 74 billion as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, the Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) improved significantly to 20.23 percent, up from 17.08 percent, and the Leverage Ratio increased to 3.62 percent from 2.98 percent during the same period last year.

The Bank has been assigned a long-term entity rating of “AA+” by PACRA, with a short-term rating of “A1+,” the highest possible rank. Currently, the Bank operates a network of 861 online branches, including 180 Taqwa Islamic Banking branches and 16 sub-branches.

The Bank also maintains 851 ATMs, ensuring 24/7 service for customers. Furthermore, the Bank offers a wide range of products and services to its valued clients, including branchless banking, mobile banking, internet banking, credit cards, and cash management services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

bank of punjab BOP profit before tax financial statements Bank of Punjab BoD BOP PBT

Comments

200 characters

BOP announces remarkable growth of 58pc in PBT in 9M24

Rs91bn short of target: Q1 tax collection stands at Rs2.563trn

Fuel adjustments on QTAs, FCAs: Nepra explains how positive financial impact will be reversed

UEP seeks Rs6.213bn from CPPA-G to clear debt

PM for keeping momentum to develop strong economic partnership with KSA

First consignment of tractors reaches Tanzania

Oct 31st deadline: TDS CC issues stern warning to non-filer traders

$120m earned through export of surplus sugar

SECP proposes ‘Islamic Financial Services Act’

A new record set: MTBs: investors place bids worth over Rs2trn

Pakistan Tax Bar Association assails DGI&I’s policies

Read more stories