October Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Dr. Hassan Pervez

Consultant Hematologist & Oncologist Diplomat American Board, TEXT: National Hospital & Medical Centre, Lahore

Early detection of breast cancer, through regular self examination & yearly mammogram is crucial in the fight against this fatal ailment.

Breast cancer affects more than just the patient. It adversely impacts the whole family & their loved ones too. Providing timely medical, emotional & psychological support during this journey is crucial. The novel targeted therapies & immunotherapies have dramatically improved the patient outcomes.

