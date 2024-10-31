Markets Print 2024-10-31
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) .
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.84 278.72 JPY 1.79 1.84
EURO 298.87 301.64 AED 75.22 75.92
GBP 358.27 361.64 SAR 73.52 74.16
INTERBANK 277.65 277.80
=========================================================================
