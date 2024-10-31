Markets Print 2024-10-31
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 90,286.57
High: 91,872.63
Low: 90,003.31
Net Change: 577.52
Volume (000): 240,627
Value (000): 20,757,554
Makt Cap (000) 2,791,340,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,907.54
NET CH (+) 37.18
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,453.36
NET CH (-) 138.39
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 25,440.83
NET CH (-) 55.82
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,056.34
NET CH (-) 211.41
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,676.45
NET CH (-) 52.03
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,408.07
NET CH (+) 72.08
------------------------------------
As on: 30-October-2024
====================================
