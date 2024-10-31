KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (October 30, 2024) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 90,286.57 High: 91,872.63 Low: 90,003.31 Net Change: 577.52 Volume (000): 240,627 Value (000): 20,757,554 Makt Cap (000) 2,791,340,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,907.54 NET CH (+) 37.18 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,453.36 NET CH (-) 138.39 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 25,440.83 NET CH (-) 55.82 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,056.34 NET CH (-) 211.41 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,676.45 NET CH (-) 52.03 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,408.07 NET CH (+) 72.08 ------------------------------------ As on: 30-October-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024