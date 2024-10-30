AGL 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.94%)
AIRLINK 120.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.79 (-3.82%)
BOP 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.07%)
DCL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
DFML 40.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.52%)
DGKC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.79%)
FCCL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.65%)
FFBL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-2.11%)
FFL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-4.52%)
HUBC 103.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.19%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.75%)
KOSM 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-6.8%)
MLCF 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.01%)
NBP 64.68 Decreased By ▼ -4.82 (-6.94%)
OGDC 175.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.51%)
PAEL 24.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
PPL 143.00 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (2.33%)
PRL 22.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.08%)
PTC 14.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
SEARL 65.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.74%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.44%)
TOMCL 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.68%)
TPLP 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TREET 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
TRG 48.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.8%)
UNITY 26.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.88%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 9,588 Decreased By -108 (-1.11%)
BR30 28,594 Decreased By -289.9 (-1%)
KSE100 90,172 Decreased By -692.3 (-0.76%)
KSE30 28,304 Decreased By -251.3 (-0.88%)
Markets

Gold marches to record as US election jitters fuel safe-haven rush

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 11:12am

Gold hit an all-time peak on Wednesday as investors flocked towards the safe-haven metal less than a week before the US presidential election, while they awaited economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate stance.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,779.39 per ounce as of 0308 GMT, after hitting an all-time high of $2,782.03 earlier in the session.

US gold futures rose 0.4% to $2,791.70.

“Gold is very much being anchored on the US election outcome In the near term, spot gold will face resistance at $2,800, then followed by $2,826,” said Kelvin Wong, OANDA senior market analyst for Asia Pacific.

The Nov. 5 election has entered its final stretch, with recent polls indicating a fiercely competitive race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Another contributor to gold’s record rally is expectations of additional US interest rate cuts.

Lower rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield bullion.

Fed policymakers are nearly certain to deliver a quarter-point reduction in short-term borrowing costs next week, as a US Labor Department report showed job openings dropped in September to their lowest level since January 2021.

“If we see hot inflation numbers or a strong jobs report, then there could be a derailment in gold prices,” Wong added. Other major data sets due this week include the ADP employment report at 1215 GMT on Wednesday, US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) on Thursday and Friday’s payrolls report.

In addition, Goldman Sachs lowered its gold forecast from $3,080 to $3,000 by December 2025, but maintained its bullish stance.

It also anticipates a 7% upside from Western exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings.

Gold prices hover near record peak

On the retail front, Indian gold buyers overlooked record high prices, purchasing for the Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, hoping for continued price rallies amid a cooling stock market. Spot silver shed 0.3% to $34.33 per ounce.

Palladium fell nearly 1% to $1,210.72 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.1% to $1,046.89.

Stronger demand and the risk of supply disruption are expected to drive prices for platinum and palladium higher in 2025 from this year’s averages, a Reuters poll showed.

Gold Bullion rates Spot gold

