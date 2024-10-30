AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.91%)
Senior Biden advisers to visit Israel to try to end war in Lebanon, Axios reports

Reuters Published 30 Oct, 2024 11:05am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

US President Joe Biden’s senior advisers Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk will arrive in Israel on Thursday to try to close a deal that would end the war in Lebanon, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing three unidentified sources.

A deal that would end the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah could be achieved within a few weeks, Israeli and US officials said, according to Axios.

Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre

Hochstein and McGurk are expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer, according to the Axios report.

Israeli and US officials believe that Hezbollah is finally willing to disconnect itself from Hamas in Gaza after some of the blows that the Lebanese armed group faced over the past two months, including the killing of its leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Axios report said.

Lebanon says 8 killed in Israel strike near coastal city of Sidon

Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on X earlier in the day that Netanyahu was to hold a meeting on Tuesday evening with ministers and the heads of the country’s military and intelligence community about talks for a diplomatic solution to the war in Lebanon, citing two sources.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tariq Qurashi Oct 30, 2024 12:19pm
On the one hand they say they want a ceasefire and on the other hand they continue to supply huge amounts of weapons that are killing Palestinian civilians.
