Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2024 03:23pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s health ministry said Israel struck the southern city of Tyre on Monday, killing at least five people and wounding 10 others.

An “Israeli enemy strike this morning on a building” in the centre of the coastal city “led to a provisional toll of five dead and 10 wounded”, a health ministry statement said.

It added that “work is ongoing to remove the rubble”.

An AFP video journalist saw emergency personnel rush a survivor to an ambulance on a stretcher, while other rescuers worked to put out a heavily smouldering fire at the site, where a residential apartment block had collapsed like a pancake.

Lebanon says 8 killed in Israel strike near coastal city of Sidon

Tyre, an ancient coastal city which boasts a UNESCO World Heritage site, was subjected to heavy Israeli strikes last week, leaving swathes of the centre in ruins.

Israel last month escalated air strikes on Hezbollah strongholds and sent ground forces into Lebanon, following a year of cross-border exchanges of fire with Hezbollah over the Gaza war.

Lebanon Beirut MENA Israeli strikes Israeli airstrikes Lebanon crisis Israeli Lebanon

Comments

200 characters

Lebanon says five dead in Israeli strike on Tyre city centre

Iran says it will ‘use all available tools’ to respond to Israel’s attack

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

FFC makes Rs22.6bn profit in 3QCY24, but holds off on dividend amid merger plans

Oil slides by nearly 6% after limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran

Indus Motor temporarily halts operations citing inventory shortage

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll tops 43,000

Israel presses Gaza and Lebanon assaults as Egypt touts truce plan

Kirsten quits as Pakistan white-ball coach, Gillespie to fill in

Gold price per tola decreases Rs900 in Pakistan

Pressure mounts to oust Bangladesh president

Read more stories