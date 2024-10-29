Sri Lankan shares end higher led by IT, energy stocks

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by information technology and energy stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.1% higher at 12,745.6 points.

Industrial Asphalts and Mahaweli Coconut Plantations were the top percentage gainers on the index, up 33.3% and 12.6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 115.1 million shares from 136.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 3.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($13.49 million) from 4.42 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 61.7 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 3.92 billion rupees, data showed.