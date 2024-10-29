AGL 37.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
AIRLINK 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.61 (-5.72%)
BOP 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
DFML 42.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-2.63%)
DGKC 88.20 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.85%)
FCCL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.6%)
FFBL 66.70 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
FFL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 105.01 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (1.46%)
HUMNL 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.42%)
KEL 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
MLCF 38.71 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.22%)
NBP 69.19 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (2.2%)
OGDC 175.75 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (0.94%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PPL 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
PRL 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
PTC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.85%)
SEARL 69.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.78%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
TOMCL 37.20 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (6.87%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TREET 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
TRG 50.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.46%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.5%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
BR100 9,669 Increased By 33.1 (0.34%)
BR30 28,872 Increased By 252.4 (0.88%)
KSE100 90,932 Increased By 736.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 28,570 Increased By 142.6 (0.5%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Financial, technology leaders attend Saudi investment conference

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:02pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

RIYADH/LONDON: Prominent leaders from the business, technology and financial world turned out to address a key investment conference in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, as the kingdom seeks to attract foreign funds to help its plans to transition its economy from oil.

Stephane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Alphabet President and CIO Ruth Porat were among the high-profile figures who took part in a panel debate at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh.

The event is an opportunity for attendees to forge relations with some of Saudi Arabia’s biggest companies and its $925 billion sovereign wealth fund.

However, it comes at a time when the fund, the main vehicle for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to steer the Saudi economy away from oil, has been scaling back some of its flagship “giga-projects” due to rising costs.

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

Speaking on the panel, the Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said the sovereign wealth fund was more focused on the domestic economy and aiming to bring the fund’s international investments down to between 18% and 20% from 30%.

The conference organised two large panels on Tuesday, which were set to also feature banking leaders such as Citi CEO Jane Fraser, Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick, Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters and Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon.

Saudi Arabia Morgan Stanley Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Future Investment Initiative Stephane Bancel Saudi investment conference BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink CEO of Moderna

Comments

200 characters

Financial, technology leaders attend Saudi investment conference

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Israeli strike on Beit Lahiya kills at least 55 Palestinians, many trapped under rubble

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Oil prices little changed though US reserve bid lends support

Policeman killed in attack on polio vaccination teams in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,600 in Pakistan

PPL’s quarterly profit drops 24% amid lower sales, rising costs

SIFC for sharing 10 investible plans with KSA

Read more stories