Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-29

China’s yuan down against dollar

Reuters Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan weakened on Monday to a more than two-month low against the dollar, underpinned by signs of strength in the US economy and rising bets that Donald Trump would win a second term as president.

The Chinese currency, which has lost about 1.6% against the dollar in October, looks set to snap three straight months of appreciation, weighed down by geopolitical uncertainty and threats of bigger trade tariffs on Chinese goods if Trump wins.

The onshore yuan was trading 0.13% lower at 7.1316 to the dollar by 0300 GMT, after hitting a trough of 7.1355, its weakest since Aug 23.

Its offshore counterpart hit a low of 7.15 to the dollar, its softest level since Aug. 19, before standing at 7.1415 by around midday.

As part of Trump’s pitch to boost American manufacturing, he has promised voters this time that he will impose tariffs of 60% or more on goods from China.

Yuan yuan price

Comments

200 characters

China’s yuan down against dollar

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories