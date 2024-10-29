Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-29

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Recorder Report Published 29 Oct, 2024 03:27am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 28, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               276.71   278.63    AED                75.22     75.92
EURO                297.85   300.57    SAR                73.46     74.10
GBP                 357.50   360.82    INTERBANK         277.55    277.70
JPY                                                        1.78      1.84
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Open market rates foreign currencies

Comments

200 characters

Open market rates of foreign currencies

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

PM to take part in 8th Edition of FII in Riyadh

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Imported coal supply to Sahiwal power plant: CPPA-G asks PR to increase number of freight trains

World Bank terms progress of $188m PHCSP ‘moderately satisfactory’

Membership of BRICS: President seeks Russia’s support

Hefty penalty imposed on manufacturer: FBR begins scrutinising cement sector

Read more stories