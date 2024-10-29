KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 28, 2024).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= USD $ 276.71 278.63 AED 75.22 75.92 EURO 297.85 300.57 SAR 73.46 74.10 GBP 357.50 360.82 INTERBANK 277.55 277.70 JPY 1.78 1.84 =========================================================================

