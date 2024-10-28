Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Bangladesh ex-PM palace to become revolution museum

AFP Published 28 Oct, 2024 06:14pm
This handout photograph taken on October 28, 2024 and released by the Press Wing of Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser shows Nobel laureate and chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government Muhammad Yunus (4L) as he tours the battered Gonobhaban palace, the former official residence of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. Photo: AFP
This handout photograph taken on October 28, 2024 and released by the Press Wing of Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser shows Nobel laureate and chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government Muhammad Yunus (4L) as he tours the battered Gonobhaban palace, the former official residence of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. Photo: AFP

DHAKA: The once luxurious palace of Bangladesh’s autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina will become a museum to honour the revolution that ousted her, the leader of the caretaker government said Monday.

“The museum should preserve memories of her misrule and the people’s anger when they removed her from power,” Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus said as he toured the battered Ganabhaban palace, the former official residence of the prime minister.

The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer was appointed the country’s “chief advisor” after the student-led uprising that forced Hasina to flee by helicopter to India on August 5.

Hasina’s 15-year rule saw widespread human rights abuses, including the mass detention and extrajudicial killings of her political opponents, and a Bangladeshi court this month issued an arrest warrant for her arrest.

Bangladesh outlaws student wing of ousted premier’s party

More than 700 people were killed, many in a brutal police crackdown, before Hasina’s fall.

As she fled, thousands stormed her former residence, which the government said was a “symbol of repression”.

The walls of the palace, looted and damaged in the chaos after Hasina escaped, are daubed with graffiti condemning her fallen regime.

The museum will include a replica of the notorious “House of Mirrors” Aynaghar detention centre operated by Hasina’s regime – given its name because its detainees were never supposed to see any other person besides themselves.

Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

“The Aynaghar should remind visitors of the torture endured by secret prisoners,” Yunus said.

Hasina’s overthrow resulted in at least two days of chaos, which included the looting of a museum at the home of her father, Bangladesh’s first president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Apurba Jahangir, a press official in the office of Yunus, said construction would start by December.

“The museum construction hasn’t begun yet, but it will start soon,” Apurba told AFP.

Hasina has not been seen in public since fleeing Bangladesh.

The 77-year-old’s last official whereabouts was a military airbase near India’s capital New Delhi.

Bangladesh Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina Bangladeshi students Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus revolution museum

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh ex-PM palace to become revolution museum

Some buying momentum persists at PSX, KSE-100 settles above 90,000

Iran says it will ‘use all available tools’ to respond to Israel’s attack

PM Shehbaz to attend Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia on October 29-30: FO

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

FFC makes Rs22.6bn profit in 3QCY24, but holds off on dividend amid merger plans

Oil slides 6% after limited Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran

Indus Motor temporarily halts operations citing inventory shortage

Kirsten quits as Pakistan white-ball coach, Gillespie to fill in

Pressure mounts to oust Bangladesh president

Israel presses Gaza and Lebanon assaults as Egypt touts truce plan

Read more stories