DHAKA: A Bangladeshi court on Thursday ordered an arrest warrant for exiled ex-leader Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India in August after she was toppled from power by a student-led revolution.

“The court has ordered the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and to produce her in court on November 18,” Mohammad Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal, told reporters on Thursday.