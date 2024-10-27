SISS organises Latif Literature and Music Festival at SAU

HYDERABAD: The Siraj Institute of Sindh Studies (SISS) has organised fifth Latif literary and music Festival at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam.

In her inaugural speech former chairperson Sindhi language authority Dr. Fahmida Hussain said that it is need of hour to redefine Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s poetry which reflects modern trends of practical life. She also shed light on various aspects of Siraj ul Haq Memon’s life, stating that he dedicated his life to education and literature.

Secretary of Information, Nadeem Rehman Memon, was also present at the event as guest. Two important books of Sindhi language were launched during the ceremony, including Shabir Kanbhar’s research book “Sindhu Likhit aien Siraj” on Siraj Haq Memon work for language and Dr. Fahmida Hussain’s book “Kundhi Kliyun Wich Me” on short stories. Renowned Sindhi writer Taj Joyo presented his analysis on Dr. Siraj ul Haq Memon’s book “Sindhu Likhit aien Siraj.” He said that Shabir Kanbhar had done a lot of work to digitalize the Sindhi language, but there is still a lot of scope for the complete digitalization of the Sindhi language. He said that Siraj ul Haq Memon, at the age of 25, had said that Sindhi was the language of this region. Later, Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Baloch also agreed with Siraj Haq Memon’s opinion.

Professor and researcher at Federal Urdu University, Dr. Abida Ghanghro, presented a research paper on the importance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai’s poetry for youth in the age of science and technology. She said that Shah Abdul Latif teaches youth about hard work and dedication and Shah Latif promotes human values and the moral upbringing of young generation along with progress. The youth of this era believe in logic and reason, so they do not believe in the assumptions associated with Shah Latif’s life. She said that Shah Latif wanted to break the stagnation of society and bring change, and thus traditional thinking has been rejected in his poetry.

Speaking at the event, Amar Sindhu, commenting on Dr. Fahmida Hussain’s book “Kundhi Kliyun Wich me,” said that today’s youth should definitely read this book of short stories as it is an excellent book on the issues faced by women in society.

The Latif Festival organised on the 91st birth anniversary of Siraj ul Haq Memon, Dr. Ihsan Danish also presented a critical review on Siraj ul Haq Memon’s stories.

Speaking as the chief guest, Vice-Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, said that the purpose of this festival is to present Shah Latif’s thoughts in a modern way. He appreciated the services of Siraj ul Haq Memon’s family. He informed that the syndicate has approved the establishment of the Siraj Institute of Rural Development in recognition of Siraj ul Haq Memon’s literary services.

Minister for Labor, Sindh Shahid Thahim also attended the festival and congratulated the organizers on holding an excellent program. A panel discussion was also held on the topic of “Shah Latif’s message to the youth.” Moderator Kainat Thebo started the session, while panelists included Ms. Sakina Veesar, Azeem Maitlo Abdullah Veesar, and Ali Mangan. They discussed Shah Latif’s message for the youth and advised the youth to follow the message of struggle, peace, love, and brotherhood.

Renowned actor Ayub Khoso and renowned Urdu writer Ghazi Salahuddin were also present at the festival.

