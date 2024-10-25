Sri Lanka ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens to reach Emerging Asia Cup T20 final

Sri Lanka ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets in the first semifinal to qualify for the final of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on Friday.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan Shaheens were restricted to just 135/9 in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Omair Bin Yousuf was the top run-getter for the side scoring 68 off 46 balls.

Haider Ali (14, 15b), Mohammad Imran Jnr (13, 12b, 2x4s) and Arafat Minhas (10, 8b, 1x4) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For Sri Lanka ‘A’, Dushan Hemantha bagged four wickets for 21 in four overs, while Eshan Malinga and Nipun Ransika took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 136 to win, Sri Lanka ‘A’ reached the target in the 17th over at the loss of three wickets.

For the winning team, Ahan Wickramasinghe returned undefeated on 52 off 46 balls, which included four fours and a six.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lahiru Udara, opening the innings, scored a quick-fire 43 off 20 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.

The second semifinal will be played between Afghanistan ‘A’ and India ‘A’ later today. The winner of the game will face Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday, October 27.