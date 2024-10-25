AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens to reach Emerging Asia Cup T20 final

BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:47pm

Sri Lanka ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens by seven wickets in the first semifinal to qualify for the final of the ACC Men’s T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground in Muscat on Friday.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Pakistan Shaheens were restricted to just 135/9 in their 20 overs.

Opening batter Omair Bin Yousuf was the top run-getter for the side scoring 68 off 46 balls.

Emerging Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens beat Oman ‘A’ by 74 runs

Haider Ali (14, 15b), Mohammad Imran Jnr (13, 12b, 2x4s) and Arafat Minhas (10, 8b, 1x4) were the other batters to reach double figures.

For Sri Lanka ‘A’, Dushan Hemantha bagged four wickets for 21 in four overs, while Eshan Malinga and Nipun Ransika took two wickets apiece.

Chasing 136 to win, Sri Lanka ‘A’ reached the target in the 17th over at the loss of three wickets.

Emerging Asia Cup T20: Dahani takes five as Pakistan Shaheens beat UAE by 114 runs

For the winning team, Ahan Wickramasinghe returned undefeated on 52 off 46 balls, which included four fours and a six.

Wicketkeeper-batter Lahiru Udara, opening the innings, scored a quick-fire 43 off 20 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes.

The second semifinal will be played between Afghanistan ‘A’ and India ‘A’ later today. The winner of the game will face Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday, October 27.

Pakistan Shaheens Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup Sri Lanka A vs Pakistan Shaheens

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka ‘A’ beat Pakistan Shaheens to reach Emerging Asia Cup T20 final

SC holds full court reference for outgoing CJP Qazi Faez Isa

Rupee gains against US dollar

Lotte Chemical’s profit plunges 75% in 3QCY24

OGDC’s profit down 16% in 1QFY25 amid lower sales

Oil heads for weekly gain as Middle East keeps market on edge

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

PM Shehbaz hails Punjab police for eliminating 10 ‘khawarij’ in Mianwali

China to offer Taliban tariff-free trade as it inches closer to isolated resource-rich regime

Gold price per tola decreases Rs800 in Pakistan

England reeling at 24-3 after gritty Shakeel century

Read more stories