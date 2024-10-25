AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-25

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Generation Company Limited (CPGCL) has approached the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for approval to establish Letter of Credit (LC) of $ 12,630,944 in favour of General Electric for procurement of critical parts for Guddu Thermal Power Plant, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

According to the CPGCL, 747 Guddu Combined Cycle Power Plant (CCPP) is an efficient power plant and falls in top ten plants viz-a-viz efficiency and plays an important part to meet the country’s energy requirements.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), CPGCL, Junaid Ahmed Baig, in a letter to the SBP further noted that the Inquiry Committee (IC) constituted by the prime minister to probe the reasons/ causes of the countrywide breakdown on January 23, 2023, approved by the federal Cabinet, recommended that “the activation of 74 MW, CCPP, Guddu is necessary to avoid any future blackouts in the country”.

Spare parts for TPS-14 rehabilitation: GE warns TPS Guddu management against LC opening delay

Keeping in view the facts and critical conditions, the CEO CPGCL requested the SBP to accord approval of the case on urgent basis to bring back Gas Turbine (GT) to service to provide cheaper electricity in the country and to provide much needed stability to the National Grid to prevent possible country wide blackouts.

The issue of Guddu Power Plant had been discussed in Senate Standing Committee on Power which accused both the administration of power plant and the O&M supplier of equally responsibility for malfunctioning of power, which ultimately caught fire. However, no action has been taken against the high-ranking responsible officials and only low-ranking officials were removed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP General Electric CPGCL Letter of Credit GE Thermal Power Station Guddu LC Guddu Thermal Power Plant Junaid Ahmed Baig

Comments

200 characters

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories