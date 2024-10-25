Belgium to expand trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

LAHORE: The Ambassador of Belgium to Pakistan, Idesblad van der Gracht, while reiterating his determination to further expand the trade ties between the two countries said that cooperation with Pakistan in the fields of sports, education and food will be enhanced further.

He said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan here at Governor House Thursday. In the meeting, cooperation in the fields of trade, education and sports were discussed.

Speaking on this occasion, the governor said that promotion of trade and business activities is very important for boosting the economy of the country. He appreciated the proposal of the Ambassador of Belgium to promote sports diplomacy between the two countries for the promotion of sports, especially hockey. He said that hockey is the national sport of Pakistan and there was a time when Pakistan was champion in hockey at international level.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024