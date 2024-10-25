Markets Print 2024-10-25
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 24, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 88,945.99
High: 89,126.16
Low: 87,382.05
Net Change: 1751.45
Volume (000): 458,054
Value (000): 27,431,611
Makt Cap (000) 2,758,935,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,076.48
NET CH (+) 63.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,133.79
NET CH (+) 276.10
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,978.59
NET CH (+) 476.63
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,453.58
NET CH (+) 214.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,515.77
NET CH (+) 156.28
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,269.33
NET CH (+) 37.59
------------------------------------
As on: 24-October-2024
====================================
