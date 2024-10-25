KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 88,945.99 High: 89,126.16 Low: 87,382.05 Net Change: 1751.45 Volume (000): 458,054 Value (000): 27,431,611 Makt Cap (000) 2,758,935,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,076.48 NET CH (+) 63.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,133.79 NET CH (+) 276.10 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,978.59 NET CH (+) 476.63 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,453.58 NET CH (+) 214.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,515.77 NET CH (+) 156.28 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,269.33 NET CH (+) 37.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 24-October-2024 ====================================

