Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrial, healthcare gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Thursday, aided by industrial and healthcare stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.94% higher at 12,473.50.

Nuwara Eliya Hotels Co Plc and Ceylinco Holdings Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 3% and 2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index rose to 124.7 million shares from 67.4 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 4.79 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($16.31 million) from 2.32 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 199.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 4.63 billion rupees, the data showed.