Pakistan

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces killed 9 terrorists on the night of November 24 in an intelligence-based operation...
BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 10:43am

Pakistan’s security forces killed 9 terrorists on the night of October 24 in an intelligence-based operation conducted in Bajaur District.

In a press release issued today, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that after intense fire exchange with the khawarij, nine terrorists, including two suicide bombers and a high value target Khawarij ring leader Said Muhammad were killed.

The statement further said that a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered from the terrorists “who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians”.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities since the past year.

Last month, at least three policemen were injured in a roadside blast in Bajaur.

As per reports, station house officer’s (SHO) vehicle was on a routine patrol when it was targeted by a bomb planted on the roadside at Bhai Chena.

ISPR Pakistan Army terrorists killed Bajaur

