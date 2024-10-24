AGL 38.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.46%)
AIRLINK 138.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.73%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.49%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
DFML 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.33%)
DGKC 86.15 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (3.42%)
FCCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
FFBL 59.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.43%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.79 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.82%)
HUMNL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.1%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
MLCF 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
NBP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.44%)
OGDC 171.50 Increased By ▲ 2.51 (1.49%)
PAEL 25.56 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.27%)
PTC 16.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.06%)
SEARL 67.57 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.36%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.97%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
UNITY 25.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.33%)
BR100 9,439 Increased By 92.2 (0.99%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,023 Increased By 828.2 (0.95%)
KSE30 27,641 Increased By 244.4 (0.89%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-24

China stocks find footing as stimulus awaited

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

SINGAPORE: China and Hong Kong stocks rose modestly on Wednesday, buoyed by the promise of government help for the economy even though the scope and timing of stimulus measures remain uncertain.

The Shanghai Composite closed 0.5% higher and the blue-chip CSI 300 index rose 0.4% to 3,973. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 1.3% to 20,760.

In both cases, that was well below recent peaks above 4,450 and 23,000, respectively, but also a sharp break higher from levels plumbed in a years-long downtrend while the economy has struggled with a property crunch and weak consumer confidence.

Talk of a 2 trillion yuan ($280 billion) market stabilisation fund - an idea floated by a think tank and mentioned in the press - also supported the mood.

“The chatter on the stabilisation fund is definitely helping sentiments,” said Wong Kok Hoong, head of equity sales trading at Maybank, while markets seem to be settling in to a new, and higher, range after a rollercoaster ride in the past few weeks.

“If you measure the move in the Hang Seng index from Sept. 11 to the Oct. 7 peak, you can see that market has found some support at the 50% retracement mark,” he said, with some long funds taking the lull to build their positions.

The mainland consumer staples sector rose 1.4% while green manufacturers rose nearly 2%. The electric vehicles index rose 1%.

Trading volume has been elevated for weeks as stimulus promises set off a euphoric rally, followed by a turbulent two weeks of waiting for further details.

About 65 billion shares were traded in Shanghai, higher than the 30-day moving average. Hong Kong volumes cooled slightly but have smashed records in recent weeks, helping bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, log to its largest-ever third-quarter profit.

Xinyi Solar was the top gainer in Hong Kong, up 12.4% on news of a possible reduction in US import duties. Jeweller Chow Tai Fook leapt 7.8% as it reported that a slowdown in sales was moderating. Automakers Geely and Li Auto each gained over 6%.

Shares of drinks maker China Resources Beverage closed 15% higher than its offer price on debut, in a positive sign for a previously deathly quiet market for capital raising.

China stocks

Comments

200 characters

China stocks find footing as stimulus awaited

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories