Markets Print 2024-10-24

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USO $               276.91   278.67    AED                75.35     75.89
EURO                298.15   300.25    SAR                73.59     74.07
GBP                 358.68   361.19    INTERBANK         277.60    277.75
JPY                                                        1.80      1.85
=========================================================================

