KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
USO $ 276.91 278.67 AED 75.35 75.89
EURO 298.15 300.25 SAR 73.59 74.07
GBP 358.68 361.19 INTERBANK 277.60 277.75
JPY 1.80 1.85
