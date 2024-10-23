Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Wednesday, aided by industrials and financials stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.47% higher at 12,357.45.

Hunter & Company Plc and Renuka City Hotels Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 9.8% and 6%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 67.4 million shares from 136.8 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.32 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.91 million) from 1.94 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers, purchasing stocks worth 193.3 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.24 billion rupees, the data showed.