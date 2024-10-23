China stocks find footing as stimulus awaited

SINGAPORE: China and Hong Kong stocks made a steady open of trade on Wednesday, as the promise of government help for the economy supported the major indexes to settle in at higher levels.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index inched down 0.3% to 3,944 and the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng climbed about 0.1% at 20,515 in early trade.

In both cases that was well below recent peaks above 4,450 and 23,000, respectively, but also a sharp break higher than levels plumbed in a years-long downtrend while the economy has struggled with a property crunch and weak consumer confidence.

Shares of China Resources Beverage traded about 12% above its offer price as the stock began trading on the Hong Kong Exchange after raising $650 million in an initial public offering.