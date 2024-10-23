AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
DFML 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
DGKC 81.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
FCCL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
FFBL 56.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.72%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
HUBC 106.28 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.64%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.28%)
KEL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (7.21%)
KOSM 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.58%)
MLCF 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.34%)
NBP 68.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.59%)
OGDC 166.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.21%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.47%)
PPL 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
PTC 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
SEARL 64.30 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (4.59%)
TELE 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 45.09 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,256 Increased By 32.7 (0.35%)
BR30 27,869 Increased By 103.2 (0.37%)
KSE100 86,601 Increased By 134.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 27,160 Decreased By -3.4 (-0.01%)
Markets

Palm rises for third straight day on firmer rival oils, weaker ringgit

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 10:37am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher for a third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by stronger rival oils and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 63 ringgit, or 1.44%, to 4,449 ringgit ($1,025.82) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil surges more than 2pc on stronger rival oils

The contract gained 3.08% in the last two consecutive sessions.

Fundamentals

  • Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 2.01%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.58%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.43%.

  • Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as it competes for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

  • The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.32% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

  • Oil prices edged lower after industry data showed US crude inventories had swollen more than expected, while the market kept watch on diplomatic efforts in the Middle East as Israel continued attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.

  • Weaker crude oil futures make palm a less attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

  • European Union’s soybean imports in the 2024-25 season, which started in July, reached 3.73 million metric tons by Oct. 20, up 7% from a year ago, while EU palm oil imports were down 17% at 0.98 million tons, data published by the European Commission showed.

