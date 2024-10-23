Palm rises for third straight day on firmer rival oils, weaker ringgit

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures opened higher for a third straight session on Wednesday, buoyed by stronger rival oils and a weaker ringgit.

The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 63 ringgit, or 1.44%, to 4,449 ringgit ($1,025.82) a metric ton in early trade.

Palm oil surges more than 2pc on stronger rival oils

The contract gained 3.08% in the last two consecutive sessions.

Fundamentals