Palm oil surges more than 2pc on stronger rival oils

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose more than 2% on Tuesday, boosted by strength in rival oils. The benchmark palm oil contract for January delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 88 ringgit, or 2.05%, to 4,387 ringgit ($1,014.34) a metric ton at the close.

The contract has gained 3.08% for two consecutive sessions.

The gains seen in rival oilseeds overnight and in morning trade supported palm prices, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract added 1.02%, while its palm oil contract gained 2.06%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 1.65%.

Palm oil tracks prices of rival edible oils as they compete for a share of the global vegetable oils market.

The ringgit, palm’s currency of trade, weakened 0.58% against the US dollar, making the commodity cheaper for buyers holding foreign currencies.

Oil prices steadied near $74 a barrel as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed efforts to push for a ceasefire in the Middle East and slowing demand growth in the world’s top oil importer, China, continued to weigh.

Stronger crude oil futures make palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.