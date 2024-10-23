AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.04%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
DGKC 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.62%)
FCCL 29.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 56.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.21%)
HUBC 106.29 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.65%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.49%)
KEL 4.62 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.44%)
KOSM 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.34%)
MLCF 37.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.92%)
NBP 68.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
OGDC 166.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.23%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.39%)
PIBTL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-10.47%)
PPL 129.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
SEARL 63.95 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.02%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
TRG 45.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.29%)
UNITY 25.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 9,250 Increased By 26.7 (0.29%)
BR30 27,870 Increased By 103.8 (0.37%)
KSE100 86,558 Increased By 91.2 (0.11%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -14.5 (-0.05%)
Markets

Indian shares set to open marginally higher after two-session drop

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 10:15am

Indian shares will likely open marginally higher on Wednesday, after two straight days of losses on persistent foreign outflows and dull earnings, while Paytm will be in focus after getting approval to onboard new unified payment interface (UPI) users.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 24,539 as of 08:00 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open slightly above its Tuesday’s close of 24,472.1.

The Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex logged their worst sessions in three weeks on Tuesday, weighed down by slowing corporate earnings and sustained foreign selling.

Foreign outflows from Indian equities, set for record monthly high, continued for the 17th straight session on Tuesday, as investors redirected funds to China on the recently-announced stimulus measures and relatively cheaper valuations.

Domestic equities have seen a spate of profit-taking since hitting record highs on Sept. 27, with the Nifty shedding about 7% from all-time high levels.

Indian shares set to open flat

Asian peers outside Japan edged lower - tracking global peers, which dropped for the second session in a row amid uncertainty ahead of the US presidential election.

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris held a marginal lead of 46% to 43% over Republican former President Donald Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, as both candidates vie to capture swing states ahead of Nov. 5.

Indian shares

