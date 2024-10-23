AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: The Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) has sought negative adjustment of paisa 71 per per unit in FCAs of Discos for September 2024 under FCA mechanism to refund Rs8.55 billion to the consumers.

The National Electric Power Regulator Authority (Nepra) will hold a public hearing on October 30, 2024, on CPPA-G’s request of adjustment in Discos tariffs.

According to data submitted to Nepra, in May September 2024, hydel generation was recorded at 4,838 GWh - 38.75 percent total generation.

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

The power generation from local coal-fired power plants was 1,261 GWh in September 2024 which was 10.10percent of total generation at a price of Rs12.2882 per unit, whereas,1,149 GWh was generated from imported coal at Rs16.5990per unit (9.20 percent). Generation from HSD was zero while 39 Gwh was generated on RFO at Rs30.2960 per unit.

Electricity generation from gas-based power plants was 988GWh (7.91 percent) at Rs13.6768 per unit. Generation from RLNG was 2,039GWh (16.33percent of total generation) at Rs24.9570 per unit.

Electricity generation from nuclear sources was 1,596 GWh at Rs1.5417 per unit (12.78percent of total generation), and electricity imported from Iran was 40 GWh at Rs25.9519per unit. Power generation from baggasse recorded at 36 GWh at a price calculated at Rs12.4788 per unit.

The energy generated from wind was recorded at 395 GWh, 3.17 percent of total generation and solar at 105 GWh, 0.84 percent of total generation in September 2024.

The total energy generated was recorded at 12,487 GWh, at a basket price of Rs8.3380 per unit.

