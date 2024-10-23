Markets Print 2024-10-23
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.94 278.72 AED 75.35 75.89
EURO 298.64 300.75 SAR 73.60 74.09
GBP 358.98 361.50 INTERBANK 277.60 277.75
JPY 1.81 1.87
=========================================================================
