BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 86,466.58
High: 86,846.04
Low: 86,294.70
Net Change: 409.06
Volume (000): 415,551
Value (000): 16,091,645
Makt Cap (000) 2,684,352,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,166.03
NET CH (+) 262.76
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,613.34
NET CH (+) 161.16
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 24,484.42
NET CH (-) 9.92
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 15,017.20
NET CH (+) 273.75
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,361.58
NET CH (-) 0.64
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,163.84
NET CH (+) 170.23
------------------------------------
As on: 22-October-2024
====================================
