KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (October 22, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 86,466.58 High: 86,846.04 Low: 86,294.70 Net Change: 409.06 Volume (000): 415,551 Value (000): 16,091,645 Makt Cap (000) 2,684,352,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,166.03 NET CH (+) 262.76 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,613.34 NET CH (+) 161.16 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 24,484.42 NET CH (-) 9.92 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 15,017.20 NET CH (+) 273.75 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,361.58 NET CH (-) 0.64 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,163.84 NET CH (+) 170.23 ------------------------------------ As on: 22-October-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024