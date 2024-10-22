Minister launches activation of Kissan Card, anti-smog squad

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Maryam Aurangzeb on Monday launched the activation of the “Kissan Card” and anti-smog squad aimed at providing financial space to the growers for procurement of agricultural inputs while the squads are aimed at controlling air pollution.

“Punjab is determined to provide relief to the people and economic opportunities for their welfare. Under the Chief Minister Punjab Smog Control Program, all resources are being used to control air pollution,” Maryam Aurangzeb said as a special guest at the ceremony organized at Agriculture House, Lahore.

She further added that special tasks have been assigned to all the departments under the smog control program of the Chief Minister, Punjab. Under the smog control program, in the first phase, 5,000 super seeders are being provided to the farmers for 5 billion rupees at a 60% subsidy, with the help of which the paddy residue will be made useful. A zero-tolerance policy is being followed against the burning of paddy residue.

Maryam Aurangzeb further said that an anti-smog squad has been established on Monday under the Agriculture Department, which will be used in paddy-growing areas at the tehsil level to provide technical guidance to the farmers. The Chief Minister has established a special helpline for smog control. People can report the incidents that cause smog by calling phone number 1373.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani speaking on this occasion said that today is a historic day. Kisan cards have been activated, which will prove to be a game-changer for small farmers. According to the vision of the Chief Minister, farmers will be able to get rid of the torture of middlemen through the Kisan Card.

Through this card, interest-free agricultural loans of 150 billion rupees will be provided to the farmers annually. 80 per cent of the applicants for the Kisan Card are those who have received agricultural loans for the first time through the Kisan Card. In past, governments played politics in the name of agriculture and farmer, but the current government is taking practical steps for the prosperity of farmers. The current government has allocated 250% more budget for agriculture than last year in the budget for the financial year 2024-25.

Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that 6.6 million acres of paddy were cultivated in Punjab this year, and the harvesting process is going on. Responsibilities have been assigned to the relevant field formations for smog control. He said that a total of 22 anti-smog squads are being established in the paddy cultivation areas and they have been provided with special vehicles through which these squads will carry out outreach activities better and help in smog control. Apart from this, Kisan Card activation will enable farmers to purchase wheat agricultural inputs immediately and avoid the exploitation of middlemen.

Chairman Standing Committee Agriculture Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari, President Bank of Punjab Zafar Masood, besides senior officers of Agriculture and other related departments and a large number of farmers participated in the ceremony.

