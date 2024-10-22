Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 21, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               276.83   278.75    AED                75.33     75.86
EURO                299.82   302.05    SAR                73.58     74.09
GBP                 360.12   362.75    INTERBANK         277.55    277.60
JPY                                                        1.83      1.88
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

