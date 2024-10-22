Markets Print 2024-10-22
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 21, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 276.83 278.75 AED 75.33 75.86
EURO 299.82 302.05 SAR 73.58 74.09
GBP 360.12 362.75 INTERBANK 277.55 277.60
JPY 1.83 1.88
=========================================================================
